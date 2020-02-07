January 3, 1929 - February 5, 2020 Randall Gray Jones Sr., 91, passed away peacefully on February 5. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Randall was born in Winston-Salem on January 3, 1929 to Grover Cleveland Jones Sr. and Katie Bolick Jones. He graduated in 1948 from James A. Gray High School where he played on the school's basketball team with his brother, G.C. Jones, Jr. Randall married his sweetheart, Iris Parks Jones, on Valentine's Day in 1953 and they had two wonderful children together. He and Iris are long-time members of Maple Springs United Methodist Church on Reynolda Road. Randall was a Corporal in the Korean War, Army 43rd Division, and served honorably with his company in Augsbury, Germany. After the war, Randall joined his father-in-law, Troy Parks, Sr., and brothers-in-law, Troy and Gorrell Parks, as part-owner of Parks Shop Rite located on the corner of Cherry Street and Polo Road. Later in life, Randall worked for Central Carolina Grocers in Kernersville, N.C. and hauled cars with long-time friend, Joe Simpson. Randall was happiest when fishing on the beach in Garden City, S.C. or playing golf with the Winston-Salem Seniors golf club. He was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching hours of golf, NASCAR and Wake Forest basketball. Randall was predeceased by his sisters, Barbara Ann Jones Laughter and Becky Jones Motsinger; and brother, G.C. Jones Jr., and wife Bobbie. He is survived by his wife, Iris; sister, Pat Jones Lewis, and husband Bill; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Laughter and Wayne Motsinger; beloved daughter, Sandra Jones Kupsky, and husband Chuck; and cherished son, Randall Gray Jones, Jr., and wife Amy. He has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild of whom he was very proud: Emily Kupsky Baker, husband Andrew; Stuart Jones, wife Emilee and son, Landon; Megan Kupsky Coeburn, husband Brian; Michael Jones; and Elizabeth Jones. Randall's family would like to thank Priddy Manor Assisted Living and Mountain Valley Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to their beloved father. A memorial service will be held at Maple Springs United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 8 at 11:00 a.m. Family will receive guests after the service in the Cokesbury room. In lieu of flowers, donations are kindly referred to Maple Springs United Methodist Church and Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Service information
Feb 8
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Maple Springs United Methodist Church
2569 Reynolda Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
2569 Reynolda Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Guaranteed delivery before Randall's Memorial Service begins.
Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Maple Springs United Methodist Church
2569 Reynolda Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
2569 Reynolda Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Guaranteed delivery before Randall's Visitation begins.
