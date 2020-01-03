Age 71 - January 1, 2020 On Jan. 1, 2020, Libby entered eternal life in peace with her family by her side. She was born in North Carolinia but spent most of her adult life in Virginia until the past few years. She was larger than life and deeply loved her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and June Taylor. Also her grandson Eli Harvey. She is survided by her husband of 43 years, Ronnie Jones. Her son John Nichols (Michelle), her daughter Jennifer Harvey (Anthony), her "BONUS" daughters Susan Esp (Kris) and Terri Benson. Her brother Jimmy Taylor (Myra) and sister Jewell Hoggard (Henry). She cherished her 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on January 4th, 2020, at 4 pm at New Friendship Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers donations can be made the the Youth Group of New Friendship Baptist Church. Affordable Cremations of Winston Salem 2901 Lyndhurst Avenue, Winston Salem, NC 27103
Jones, Sarah "Libby"
