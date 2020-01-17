Winston-Salem - Funeral services for Raymond Levon Jones, 71, will be conducted 11:30, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at New Bethel Baptist Church. Visitation 11:00-11:30. Interment Salisbury National Cemetery. (Gilmore)
Jones, Raymond Levon
