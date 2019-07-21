February 9, 1939 - July 18, 2019 Peggy Reid Jones passed away on July 18, 2019 at the age of 80. She was born in Forsyth County on February 9, 1939 to the late Pallis and Myrtle Reid. Peggy graduated from Mineral Springs High School. She retired from Forsyth Medical Center where she worked for many years in the uniform room. Peggy was a devoted member of Pleasant View Baptist Church for over 60 years. At church, she was a proud deacon's wife, Vacation Bible School teacher, and Sunday School teacher. Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Jones. She leaves behind her daughter, Dena (Buddy) Hawks; grandson, Brian (Kimberly) Hawks; granddaughters, Holly Rae and Emily Grace Hawks; sister, Earline Motsinger; and many other family members and friends. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 22nd from 6pm to 8pm at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 2pm at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 1200 Pleasant View Dr, with Pastor David Harman officiating. Burial will follow at Crestview Memorial Park. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home 2849 MIddlebrook Drive, Clemmons, NC
Most Popular
-
Video: Assault charge, arrest follow run-in at Bowman Gray Stadium
-
The man in the video from Saturday's scuffle at Bowman Gray has been charged with assault on his ex-girlfriend.
-
Elevation Church buys Gateway YWCA property in downtown Winston-Salem. The megachurch says the Y will be a long-term tenant.
-
Body ID'd as that of an 18-year-old after being found in woods behind Winston-Salem apartment complex
-
Amber Lynn Burchette, a driver at Bowman Gray, was arrested Saturday at the track. She appeared in court on Monday.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately