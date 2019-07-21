February 9, 1939 - July 18, 2019 Peggy Reid Jones passed away on July 18, 2019 at the age of 80. She was born in Forsyth County on February 9, 1939 to the late Pallis and Myrtle Reid. Peggy graduated from Mineral Springs High School. She retired from Forsyth Medical Center where she worked for many years in the uniform room. Peggy was a devoted member of Pleasant View Baptist Church for over 60 years. At church, she was a proud deacon's wife, Vacation Bible School teacher, and Sunday School teacher. Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Jones. She leaves behind her daughter, Dena (Buddy) Hawks; grandson, Brian (Kimberly) Hawks; granddaughters, Holly Rae and Emily Grace Hawks; sister, Earline Motsinger; and many other family members and friends. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 22nd from 6pm to 8pm at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 2pm at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 1200 Pleasant View Dr, with Pastor David Harman officiating. Burial will follow at Crestview Memorial Park. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home 2849 MIddlebrook Drive, Clemmons, NC

