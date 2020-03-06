May 1, 1927 - March 3, 2020 Mozelle Hamby Jones, 92, went home to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020 in Clemmons. Mrs. Jones was born to the late Grover C. and Ruey Barnett Hamby on May 1, 1927 in Wilkes Co. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Frank Meredith Jones; brothers, Orville and Warren Hamby; and sister, Juanita Ellidge. Mrs. Jones graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in Wilkes County. She went to work at Hanes Hosiery Mill in Winston-Salem for many years. Mrs. Jones later went to work and retired as a cafeteria worker for Forsyth County School System. She was a faithful member of Clemmons Baptist Church for many years. At the time of her passing, she was worshipping in the home of her son, Mark. Mrs. Jones liked to be outside working in her garden and flowers. Survivors include her son, Mark (Diana) Jones; daughter, Becky (Jimmy) Spears; granddaughters, Amanda (Jake) Dyer and Hannah (Patrick) James; grandson, Forrest Spears; great-grandson, John Mark Dyer; great-granddaughter, Aubrey Dyer; sisters, Mildred Grose and Grace (Fred) Sebastian; brother, A. E. Hamby; and many special nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special thank you to Community Hospice for their prompt loving kindness of our Mom. The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 7th at 2 pm at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home in Clemmons. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 1 pm. Burial will follow the service at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. Memorial contributions may be given to A Storehouse for Jesus, 675 E. Lexington Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028, or the Rescue Mission. Frank Vogler & Sons
