September 2, 1940 - July 6, 2020 Mary Elizabeth Jones, 79, passed away on July 6, 2020 at Universal Health Care in King. She was born in Stokes County on September 2, 1940 the daughter of the late Wiley and Oma Jones. Mary was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church where she was active as long as her health permitted. She graduated from King High School in 1958 and shortly there after began her 43 year long career at Hanes Hosiery. Mary loved to travel, and her bowling team tournaments took her all over the United States. Mary was devoted to her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She loved her role as aunt and was affectionately called "Erd". In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Wayne Jones, Jack Jones, Voyt "Cricket" Jones, Carolyn Smith and Tobie Styers. Mary is survived by a sister-in-law, Dot Jones; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Randy Roberts and Pastor Eddie Honeycutt officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Valley Living Center and Universal Health Care for their loving care. Memorials may be made to: Mount Olive Baptist Church, 5413 NC Hwy 66 South, King, NC 27021. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045

To send flowers to the family of Mary Jones, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 9
Graveside Service
Thursday, July 9, 2020
7:00PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery
5413 NC Hwy 66 South
King, NC 27021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Load entries