August 21, 1940 - November 9, 2019 Martha Ruth Melton Jones, 79, of Clemmons passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at her home. She was born August 21, 1940 in Forsyth County to Andrew Thomas and Martha Rupard Melton. Martha was a member of Clemmons Presbyterian Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Jones. Surviving are her best friend, Eric Case; her brother, Jerry Thomas Melton (Ann); nephew Jeremy Melton (Sandra); niece, Tamla Caudill (Tim); a step-nephew, Darian Hester (Bobbi); and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Bill Hoyle officiating.The family will receive friends following the service. Frank Vogler and Sons 2849 Middlebrook Drive
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately