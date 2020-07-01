August 2, 1943 - June 28, 2020 Mrs. Marian W. Jones passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 following a period of illness. She was born in Winston-Salem on August 2, 1943 to the late Preston Webb, Sr. and Alberta Hughes Webb. She was a graduate of Anderson High School and attended Winston-Salem State University. Mrs. Jones worked at Gravely Tractor Company, US Airways and most recently at Quality Education Academy. She was a member of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church and the Red Hat Society. She leaves to cherish their memories: her husband, Deacon Phamon Jones; daughters: Katrena Jones, Kawana Lindsay and Kia Smalls; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers: Preston Webb, Sr. and Alphonso (Elizabeth) Webb; special niece, Betty J. Fowler; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be private and there will be no public viewing of Mrs. Jones. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue

