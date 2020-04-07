July 5, 1933 - April 6, 2020 Mrs. Lola Lawing Jones, 86, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Trinity Elms of Clemmons. She was born July 5, 1933 in Marion, NC. Shortly afterward, her family moved to Yadkinville, NC to a farm owned by Sanford and Camilla Phillips. Mr. Phillips was like a father to Lola and her siblings. She and her 4 sisters and 2 brothers grew up there until their beloved mother, Geneva Fortner Lawing passed away when Lola was only 9 years old. For the remainder of her childhood, she was raised at The Childrens Home in Winston-Salem, NC. At 18 she went to work for Hanes Hosiery Mills where she was a star player on the Hanes Hosiery soft ball team. A colleague, Ina Rose Seagraves and her husband Carl wanted to introduce her to Ina's younger brother, Sam. Their brother George had to call Lola to set them up on their first date. It was a match made in heaven! Only a few months later, the two were married in a civil ceremony in York, SC. And on January 21st of this year, they celebrated their 67th anniversary. At 33, she left her hourly job to become a consultant for Charlotte-based Hazel Keller Cosmetics, Inc. and discovered a talent she didn't know she had, that of a super saleswoman. In a very short time, she worked her way into the position of area supervisor over 400 sales people from Durham to Tennessee. Her outgoing personality endeared her to everyone who ever worked with her and her many customers. Mrs. Jones was a member of Hopewell Moravian Church. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Hamrick. Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Sam R. Jones; two daughters, Cindy Spear (Steve) and Annette Pleasants (Lewis); five grandchildren, Samuel Spear (Melinda), Abraham Spear, Sarah Hamrick (Josh Kellogg), Justin Welborn (Jessica) and Alex Hamrick (fiancé Claire); four great-grandchildren, Connor, William, Isabelle Lola and Eleanor; one sister, Jean Wiles. Also surviving are her loving dogs, Bo and Molly; her cats, Tramp, the blind cat, Mitzi, and others, and her parrots, Blue and Oscar. A private graveside service will be held at Hopewell Moravian Church Graveyard with Rev. Walter Bishop officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hopewell Moravian Church, 701 Hopewell Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the Jones family) Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC

