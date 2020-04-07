July 5, 1933 - April 6, 2020 Mrs. Lola Lawing Jones, 86, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Trinity Elms of Clemmons. She was born July 5, 1933 in Marion, NC. Shortly afterward, her family moved to Yadkinville, NC to a farm owned by Sanford and Camilla Phillips. Mr. Phillips was like a father to Lola and her siblings. She and her 4 sisters and 2 brothers grew up there until their beloved mother, Geneva Fortner Lawing passed away when Lola was only 9 years old. For the remainder of her childhood, she was raised at The Childrens Home in Winston-Salem, NC. At 18 she went to work for Hanes Hosiery Mills where she was a star player on the Hanes Hosiery soft ball team. A colleague, Ina Rose Seagraves and her husband Carl wanted to introduce her to Ina's younger brother, Sam. Their brother George had to call Lola to set them up on their first date. It was a match made in heaven! Only a few months later, the two were married in a civil ceremony in York, SC. And on January 21st of this year, they celebrated their 67th anniversary. At 33, she left her hourly job to become a consultant for Charlotte-based Hazel Keller Cosmetics, Inc. and discovered a talent she didn't know she had, that of a super saleswoman. In a very short time, she worked her way into the position of area supervisor over 400 sales people from Durham to Tennessee. Her outgoing personality endeared her to everyone who ever worked with her and her many customers. Mrs. Jones was a member of Hopewell Moravian Church. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Hamrick. Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Sam R. Jones; two daughters, Cindy Spear (Steve) and Annette Pleasants (Lewis); five grandchildren, Samuel Spear (Melinda), Abraham Spear, Sarah Hamrick (Josh Kellogg), Justin Welborn (Jessica) and Alex Hamrick (fiancé Claire); four great-grandchildren, Connor, William, Isabelle Lola and Eleanor; one sister, Jean Wiles. Also surviving are her loving dogs, Bo and Molly; her cats, Tramp, the blind cat, Mitzi, and others, and her parrots, Blue and Oscar. A private graveside service will be held at Hopewell Moravian Church Graveyard with Rev. Walter Bishop officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hopewell Moravian Church, 701 Hopewell Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the Jones family) Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC
Most Popular
-
Police look for missing businessman from Winston-Salem
-
Missing businessman found dead, 'no foul play' suspected, police say
-
NC food assistance recipients receive extra benefits for April, May
-
A father shoots and kills 2-year-old daughter, and then kills himself, Davidson County authorities say
-
'A new stage in this crisis.' Forsyth and Davidson counties see double-digit increase in coronavirus cases
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately