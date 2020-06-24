March 21, 1940 - June 20, 2020 Mr. Larry "Mac" Masten Jones, 80, of Walkertown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Mac was born March 21, 1940 in Pitt County. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. For over 40 years, he worked in the communications field, holding a diverse variety of positions with several different phone companies. In his free time, Mac was an avid golfer. He is preceded in death by his mother, Wenona Sasnett Jones, son, Hayes Jones, and sister, Carol Lee. Mac is survived by his daughter, Beth Whittle and husband Spencer; and grandchildren, Blake Whittle and Ben Whittle. The family would like to thank the staff of Homestead Hills and Trellis Supportive Care for the compassion that they showed Mac during the past months. Memorial donations may be made to Forsyth County Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104, or a local animal shelter. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

