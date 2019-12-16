June 12, 1946 - December 12, 2019 Jerry Vance Jones, age 73, of Lewisville, departed this life to rest in the arms of a loving Savior on Thursday, December 12, 2019. I was born on June 12, 1946 in Forsyth County to Vance and Lillian Jones, and was educated at Southwest Forsyth High School, Brevard College School of Music and High Point University. I was preceded in death by my parents and one brother, Roy E. Jones, leaving no other immediate family members. As a musician, I humbly served Clemmons Moravian Church as Music Director/Organist and worked as a loyal salesman #24 for a men's clothing store. Facing great odds, I served both careers for 34 years with integrity, probity and reliability. I also served the congregations of Shilo Lutheran, Hopewell Moravian and Friedberg Moravian in their music ministries. My music career began at age 8, and my first job (age 14) was playing the organ for Jesse G. Bowen Music Co. at the local Ernie Shore Field baseball games. In September 2004, I was awarded The James V. Salzwedel Award of excellence in church music by the Moravian Music Foundation and Clemmons Moravian Church. Survived by countless personal friends and many wonderful business associates/customers throughout the Triad, I also leave behind numerous gratifying friendships made though the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. To all who cared, loved and honored me with your encouragement, prayers and esteem, I "Thank you!" You were loved and treasured, and I will be waiting to greet you in a much better place. Be sure to "keep your fork! The best is yet to come!" A Moravian Hymn Servant of God, well done! Rest from your earthly employ; The battle fought, the victory won, enter now to Thy Master's joy. The pains of life are past; labor and sorrow cease; and life's long warfare closed at last; thy soul is found at peace. Now toil and conflict o'er, I take with the saints my place; but going as each has gone before, just a sinner saved by grace. Soldier of Christ, well done! Praise be thy new employ, and while eternal ages run, rest in my Savior's joy. The mental stress and the physical pains of my final years have exceeded all my resources. To the ignoble who have judged me unworthy of life on this earth, I pray that our Lord and Savior will forgive you your sins of bigotry, hate and ignorance. The constant opportunity to be threatened, humiliated, and to live in fear is a unique right that our culture bestows upon a few. Probing into other people's personal lives, tech-stalking, and repeating scandalous allegations (whether true or false) for the purpose of charming yourself into seeming knowledgeable, is nothing more than indecent, disrespectful, "verbal tabloid" against all mankind. At my request, my body will be cremated. There will be no visitation, and no memorial service. Memorial gifts may be made to Clemmons Moravian Church Organ Fund, P.O. Box 730, Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
