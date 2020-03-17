May 12, 1933 - March 14, 2020 James "Jimmy" Jones, 86, originally of Greensboro, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Winston Salem. Jimmy was an honorable veteran who served his country in the US Army. He was a good Christian man with a wonderful spirit. He retired from Western Electric/ATT. Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife Mary. Surviving are his siblings; two children; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and a multitude of friends who loved him dearly. Based on his expressed and the family's wishes, there will be a private graveside. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Jones family. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407

