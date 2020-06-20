Jones, Jack January 17, 1927 - June 17, 2020 Mr. Jack Edward Jones, age 93 of Mount Airy, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Northern Regional Hospital. Mr. Jones was born in Surry County on January 17, 1927 to the late Lacy F. and Vivian Edwards Jones. Jack was a faithful member of Grace Moravian Church as long as his health allowed. Mr. Jones was the owner of Jones Oil Company for over 50 years; he also ran the Mt. Airy Driving Range and the Putt Putt at Veterans Park for many years. He was also manager of the Surry County Fair for many years; as well he ran the Mt. Airy Fiddlers Convention on behalf of the VFW and American Legion; he also served a term as president of the NC Agricultural Fair Association. Mr. Jones proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII, serving in Italy. He was a loving father and grandfather who will surely be missed by all who knew him. Left to cherish his memories are daughters, Patsy Pike of Mt. Airy and Betsy Rose of Lexington; grandson, Jordan Pike (Kelly) and great-grandchildren, Bennett Pike and Caroline Pike, all of Wilmington; sister, Betty Sparger of Swansboro. In addition to his parents Mr. Jones was preceded in death by wife, Rachel Hall Jones; sisters, Florence Brown, Lorraine Allred, Patsy Brown, Jerri Ann Jones as well as a brother, Lacy F. Jones Jr.; sons-in-law, Larry J. Rose and Stuart L. Pike. Respecting the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside memorial service will be held at God's Acre at Grace Moravian Church on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM with services conducted by Dr. Neil Routh. Military honors will be provided by Mt. Airy VFW Post# 2019 and Pilot Mountain Post #9436. Moody Funeral Service of Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services 206 West Pine Street, Mt. Airy NC 27030

To send flowers to the family of Jack Jones, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 23
Graveside Service
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
11:00AM
Grace Moravian Church
1401 North Main Street
Mount Airy, NC 27030
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Load entries