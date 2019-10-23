Winston-Salem - Ms. Hattie Brenda Delois Jones, 71, passed away October 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Dreamland Park Missionary Baptist Church with family visitation at 10:00 am (RUSSELL).
