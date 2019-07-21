February 25, 1935 - July 15, 2019 Deacon Harry Lee Jones departed this life on July 15, 2019. Mr. Jones was born in Williamsburg County, Lake City, SC on February 25, 1935. Mr. Jones retired from RJ Reynolds after 30 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Ruthie Mae Catuns; and two sons, Harry Jones, Jr. and Terrence A. Jones.He leaves to cherish his memories three daughters, Melanie (Mamadou Dieye) Jones, Jeanette Jones, and Jeanene (Rodney) McCormick; one son, Michael T. (Barbara) Jones; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rosa Lee McMillian and Carnell Burgess both of Lake City, SC; a devoted cousin, Earl Jones; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12noon Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 Manley St. W-S, NC with Reverend James Fulwood officiating. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. The family visitation will be held from 11:30am until 12noon on Tuesday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL)

