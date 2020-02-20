September 11, 1938 - February 17, 2020 Dorothy L. Watson Jones was born September 11, 1938 and departed on February 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Willie Jones, Jr.; children, Lannis Howad, Marvin (Michelle) James, Anthony (Karen) Jones, Sharron (Malcom) Lewis, Pamela James, and Robin Jones; a host of grandchildren, great-grands, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at Hanes Memorial CME Church with Reverend Clarence Cox, III officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family visitation will be held from 12noon until 1:00pm on Friday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)

To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Jones, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Hanes Memorial CME Church
819 N. Highland Avenue
Winston Salem, NC 27101
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Dorothy's Visitation begins.
Feb 21
Funeral Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
1:00PM
Hanes Memorial CME Church
819 N. Highland Avenue
Winston Salem, NC 27101
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Dorothy's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries