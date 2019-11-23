August 9, 1953 - November 21, 2019 Danny Lee Jones, 66, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 21, 2019. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Chapel with Dr. Alton Beal officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service on Sunday. Entombment will be held 2:00 PM Monday, November 25, 2019 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. A native of Kernersville, NC, Danny was the husband of Lois Beal Jones and the son of the late Woodrow Wilson Jones and Irene Tatum Jones. He retired recently in February from Carolon Company in Rural Hall, NC. Danny was an avid Wolfpack fan. He enjoyed gardening, beach trips, NASCAR modified racing, and working in his yard. Survivors include his wife, Lois of the home; daughters, Melissa Jones Lowery and husband, Christopher Lowery, and Heather Jones Duncan and husband, Jeff Duncan; step-daughter, Kim Loye and husband, Chris Loye; step-son, Tim Hill; grandchildren, Allison Tuttle, Dalton Duncan, and Logan Duncan; and brother, Richard Jones. In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Wilson Jones; his beloved dog, Nikki; and his beloved cat, Tinker. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
