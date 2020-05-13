June 26, 1961 - May 8, 2020 Brett Alan Jones, 58, departed this life on May 8, 2020. A Winston-Salem native, he was a 1979 graduate of R.J. Reynolds High School but lived and worked for many years in Myrtle Beach, SC, under his chosen name, William Henry Montgomery. He was a dreamer who loved to travel and enjoyed living a simple life. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Stalls of Warsaw, NC, a granddaughter, many nieces and nephews, and three brothers: Craig T. Jones of Washington, GA, Scott P. Jones of Brentwood, TN, and Derek C. Jones of Pfafftown, NC. His parents, Tommy J. Jones and Vicki Brinegar VanBuren, preceded him in death. Final arrangements were made by Hayworth-Miller at Silas Creek, but the memorial service is postponed due to the current public health crisis. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in his honor. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

