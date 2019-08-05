June 29, 1936 - July 26, 2019 Betty Susan Holt Jones, age 83, of King, NC, passed away on Friday July 26, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born on June 29, 1936 to Sanders and Nettie Johnson Holt. Betty is loved and will be missed by her family and friends. She is survived by a sister, Glennie H. Gallimore; a sister-in-law, Sue Holt; two granddaughters, Jennifer Alisse Jones and Susanne Elaine Jones; and her fur babies, Stormy, Little Bear, and Simba. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William Jones; her parents, Sanders and Nettie Johnson Holt; two daughters, Lisa Jones and Melinda Jones; one son, Mitch Jones; a granddaughter, Jessica Goings; a sister, Thelma H. Caudle; and a brother, Sandy Holt. A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of King, NC on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. with Dr. Tommy Pillow officiating. Burial will follow in First Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of King one hour prior to the service at 10:00 11:00 a.m. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain (http://www.coxneedham.com, www.facebook.com/coxneedham) is respectfully serving the Jones family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street
