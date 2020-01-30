July 15, 1975 - January 26, 2020 Antwan Lamarr Jones, "BUG," passed away on January 26, 2020. He was born to Henry A. and Rita W. Jones on July 15, 1975. Antwan was a soldier from the time he started walking until the Lord called him home. We call him our soldier because he never gave into pain, agony, and suffering. Antwan loved music, dancing, and swimming. He loved his family dearly and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Antwan was preceded in death by his father, Henry A. Jones; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Reverend Bertha Walker; his paternal grandfather, Arthur Jones; his aunts, Annie Jones and Minister Eunice Mayhew; a cousin, Steven Walker; and his nephew, Shaquan Williams. Surviving to cherish fond memories of Antwan are his mother, Rita W. Jones; sisters, Chemelle and Sharla Jones; brothers, Ronald Jones, Henry Jones, Jr., Timothy Jones, and Rodney Walker; aunt and uncle, Beverly Blair and Bernard Walker; his grandmother, Annie M. Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. John CME Church with Reverend Dr. Valerie Tate Everette officiating. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. The family visitation will be held from 12:30pm until 1:00pm on Friday at the Church. The family is grateful for the care and love given to Antwan by the staff of Briarwood Cottage, Novant Palliative Care Unit, Climbing Jacob's Ladder, Cardinal Innovations, Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care Center, the Community Care and Hospice Team, St. John CME Church family, and a special thanks to Dr. Armstrong and the Duke Cancer Center. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
Jones, Antwan Lamarr
Service information
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
12:30PM-1:00PM
St. John CME Church
350 NW Crawford Place
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Jan 31
Funeral Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
1:00PM
St. John CME Church
350 NW Crawford Place
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
