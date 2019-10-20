August 7, 1993 - September 18, 2019 Born on St. Thomas, USVI, Tyler lived most of his life in Winston-Salem. He died in his new home of Cordoba, Argentina. Tyler had a lifelong passion for learning about history, geography, language & religion. He graduated from RJ Reynolds High School in 2011. After high school he traveled to Argentina, Paraguay & Bolivia for 6 months, where he fell in love with the South American lifestyle and people. He graduated from Ole Miss where he majored in Spanish & Political Science. His friends dubbed him "the most interesting man in the world." Tyler frequently held court, with any willing, over a gourd of mate. He loved to discuss the status of the world, macro & micro. He had an amazing understanding of the complexities of that puzzle, caused by geography and colonization and people making rules and boundaries without consideration of how that would affect the people in those areas. All would agree that you never ended a conversation with Tyler not knowing a little more than when you started. He loved his family and friends and told them every day, even from afar, that he loved them. He displayed his love of all things so openly. He made us all hug each other more. Tyler is survived by his parents, John & Jayne Johnston, his taller little brother Spencer, his under his wing little sister Millicent, his grandparents Scott & Judy Gregory of High Point, his Uncle James Ward of King, Sam Snodgrass, Connor Shoaf, aka Little T, and the love of his life, Gabriela Verenisse L. Peralta of Paraguay, Aunts, Uncles & Cousins throughout the country. Honestly, he has too many brothers & sisters to possibly name them allif you're one you know it. He would want us to not cry too long but to keep his memory close and to continue reaching for our dreams. He would lecture that death is a sad part of the cycle of life. Hotty Toddy A celebration of Tyler's life will be scheduled soon.
