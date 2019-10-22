November 13, 1960 - October 20, 2019 Kenneth W. Johnston passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. Ken was a loving spouse, an amazing role model for his children, an awesome grandfather to Joey "Buckaroo" and Cash "Whippersnapper," and above all a true warrior. Ken was born in Fort Benning, GA on November 13, 1960 to Arlie and Shirley Johnston. He is survived by his wife, Telia Johnston; his children: Misty Cummings (Bill Cummings), Brandi Herrera (Michael Herrera), K.C. Johnston (Courtney Johnston) and his grandchildren: Joey Cummings and Cash Johnston. He is also survived by his parents, Arlie and Shirley Johnston, and his brother, Jimmy Johnston (Charmaine Johnston). He had numerous cherished family members such as cousins, nieces, nephews and "favorite" in-laws. Ken received his BS in Political Science from Fayetteville State University. Ken retired from the Winston-Salem Police Dept. and was also an active Special Agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. He also previously served with the Army National Guard, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and the NCDMV. He was a decorated serviceman in both the military and law enforcement agencies and he served two tours in Iraq. As a law enforcement officer, he was a certified Firearms instructor, Physical Training instructor, and S.C.A.T. instructor. He was also a successful SWAT operator and Sniper for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. His extensive experience and qualifications allowed him to accomplish one of his lifelong goals of becoming a US Federal Agent with the Air Force OSI where he earned the Top Gun Award in his graduating class at FLETC. Over the years, he created many lifelong friendships, many of whom he considered brothers and sisters. Some of Ken's favorite hobbies included camping, fishing, hunting, running, weightlifting, and above all spending time with his family. Some of his most cherished memories were family vacations in Nags Head, NC and Mayport, FL. While driving to Nags Head or Mayport, you could catch him "cranking Hank," but while he was wetting a hook in the ocean you'd catch him singing along to Buffett. If he wasn't outdoors, you'd catch him in front of the television watching a western, especially if it included his hero, John Wayne. Another hero you may have heard him mention was Chuck Norris. The Rev. Paul Norman will be officiating the service on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Salem Funeral Home on Reynolda Road. The visitation will be held from 1:00PM to 3:00PM. Funeral service will follow at 3:00PM. The Graveside service with military honors to follow at Macedonia Baptist Church in Tobaccoville, NC, where he was a faithful member. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Ken and his family's request, consider making a donation to research for peritoneal carcinomatosis (PMP) which he battled for almost 12 years. His family is raising money to create a foundation in his name to honor his warrior spirit. Online condolences can be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
