September 23, 1930 - August 23, 2019 Mrs. Wilma Beeson Johnson, 88, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019 at Kernersville Medical Center. She was born on September 23, 1930 in Forsyth County to Robert Wesley and Mary Peddycord Beeson. Wilma was a member of Crews United Methodist Church. She loved children and often took care of them in her home. Wilma was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, great-aunt, and great-great aunt. In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her loving husband, J.C. Johnson; her daughter, Anita Faye Johnson; and her brother, Clyde M. Beeson. She is survived by her sister, Wanda B. Parham (husband, Richard "Sambo"); sister-in-law, Evelyn L. Beeson; several nieces, nephews, and great and great-great nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Lu Arnold. A graveside service for Wilma will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Crews United Methodist Church with Rev. Ashley Cyre officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church Memorial Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at 401 Harrison Oaks Blvd, Suite 200, Cary NC 27513 or to the North Carolina School for the Deaf at 517 W. Fleming Dr., Morganton, NC 28655. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.

