June 17, 2020 Mrs. Willie D. Johnson, age 89, of Durham, NC passed away at Croasdaile Village on June 17, 2020. Willie was born in Durham to the late Charles R. Davis and Beulah Jackson Davis. Willie was predeceased by her husband, Rev. Harvey B. Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Johnson Rast; son in law, John C. Rast; three granddaughters, Kaitlyn Rast, Ashley Rast and Rebekah Rast; all of Ashburn, VA. She is also survived by niece, Jennifer King of Mebane; nephews, Scot King (Vickie) of Durham, Chip Falk (Tami) of Tampa, FL and Lee Falk (June) of Spartanburg, SC. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26 at 11:00 am in God's Acre, Old Salem, Winston-Salem. The family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com select obituaries.

