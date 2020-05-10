Johnson, Virginia "Lucille" August 8, 1918 - May 7, 2020 Mrs. Virginia "Lucille" Trent Johnson, 101, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Alabama on August 8, 1918 the daughter of the late Samuel Trent and Lula Stack Trent. Mrs. Johnson graduated from Kernersville High School and attended Draughn's Business College in Winston-Salem. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Kernersville. Mrs. Johnson was a homemaker but worked seasonally at the Winston-Salem Tobacco Market for 20 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Van Hugh Johnson; two sisters, Mary Lee Lewis and Polly Berglund; and a brother, Samuel Trent. She is survived by two sons, Greg Johnson (Vickie) and Geoff Johnson (Shannon); four grandchildren, Jennifer Ingram (Brian), Melissa Moses (Adam), Asher Johnson and Ryder Johnson; and five great-grandchildren, Jackson Ingram, Bristol Ingram, Jamison Ingram, Addison Moses and Levi Moses. Due to current health concerns, a private graveside service will be conducted at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall with Pastor Gary Styers officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Horne Creek Living Historical Farm in Pinnacle. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

