C. Reid Johnson, Sr., 89, entered his eternal home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. Reid was born on November 6, 1930 in Forsyth County, NC to John Frank Johnson, Sr. and Alice Thompson Johnson. In high school, he played football and basketball. Reid graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lived in many cities in the Carolinas before making his permanent home in Jacksonville, FL. He was an Army veteran, having served in the Korean War, and was a member of the American Legion. He retired from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company as a manager in the Human Resource Development area after 36 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gregg Johnson; sister, Adelaide Regan; brothers Paul and Frank Johnson. His family and friends here will miss him terribly, but we will find comfort in knowing he has joined others who have gone before him. Give Gregg a great big hug for us. Survivors include his daughter, Karen Gorman (Jack); son, Charles R. Johnson, Jr. (Carol); mother of his children, Beverly; like a brother, Watt Woodlief; grandsons Adam and Matthew (Elizabeth); great-granddaughter, Ava; his canine buddy, Genie, and many other wonderful relatives and friends. He greatly enjoyed football, golf and fishing. He spent time volunteering at the Jacksonville Zoo working with the wallabies. His famous saying was "Keep Smiling." Per his wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Jacksonville Humane Society, or a humane society of your choice.
