February 6, 1938 - January 5, 2020 Mr. Benjamin R. Johnson, age 81, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Jan. 11, 2020 at Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church. Visitation will begin at 2 pm. Mr. Johnson may be viewed Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 2 pm-6 pm at Douthit Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife, Thelma Johnson, two sons, six stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many other loved ones. Douthit Funeral Home
