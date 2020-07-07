May 28, 1937 - July 5, 2020 Mrs. Shirley Ann Welborn Johnson, 83, passed away at her residence on July 5, 2020. Shirley was born on May 28, 1937 to Vona Rebecca McLemore Welborn and Curtis Woodrow Welborn in Hamilton County, TN. She was saved on Mother's Day, 1967 and was faithful to the Lord Jesus, from that day on. Everywhere Shirley went, she testified to the love of God. She belonged to Woodland Baptist Church where she was a choir member, soloist, and Sunday School teacher for over 25 years. She was a gospel singer with her family for many years. She will be remembered as a strong woman of faith and a true "lady" in every way. Shirley is survived by her devoted husband, Jerry Donald Johnson; children, Randy Lee Johnson (Sheila), Ricky Donald Johnson (Dena), and Brenda Kay Akin; 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Sharon Pharr (Larry); and a brother, Kenneth Welborn. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Woodland Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Gammons officiating. Interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Service information
12:00PM-3:01PM
1175 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
1:00PM
1175 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
