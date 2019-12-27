February 21, 1935 - December 25, 2019 Mr. Robert E. Lee Johnson, 84, of Winston-Salem, passed away on December 25, 2019, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Robert was born on February 21, 1935, in Wilkes County, NC to Robert Louis and Esther Mathis Johnson. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Robert retired from Salem Co. Lucia with 45 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ronnie Johnson; a great-granddaughter, Ellie Reece Johnson; sisters, Mildred Murphy, Mabel Lowe, Parke Fulk, Sue Oakley and Pauline Bowman; brothers, Walter Johnson, Monroe Mathis and Tommy Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife Shirley Ann Meadows Johnson of 64 years; two children, Robin Coleman (Al) and Tim Johnson; six grandchildren, Mark Thompson (Laura), Shane Johnson (Haley), Keisha Moorefield (Justin), Heather Pennell (John), Lucas "Cody" Johnson (Jessica) and Alicia Johnson (Adam); ten great-grandchildren and one on the way; one brother, Ruben Johnson; one sister, Rachel Hager. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Mark Harper and Rev. Brian Sink officiating. Interment will follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A special thanks to his nieces, Jerri and Debbie, for all that you have done over the years for Memaw and Pawpaw. Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 4207 Friedberg Church Road, Clemmons, NC 27012 or Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Johnson, Robert E. Lee
