September 12, 1968 - January 15, 2020 Melinda "HOPE" Johnson was born September 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York to Clarence E. Johnson, Sr. and Mamie Uzzell Johnson. She was a resident of Winston-Salem most of her life and a 1986 graduate of East Forsyth High School.She was a former employee (in the "penthouse") of WFU/Baptist Medical Center.Spiritually she was baptized and raised in White Rock Baptist Church and later became of member of Christ Cathedral Church of Deliverance. Hope loved her son and grandchildren dearly and those Dallas Cowboys. She is survived by one son, Clarence David Johnson; her parents Clarence E. Johnson, Sr. and Mamie U. Johnson; three grandchildren, Arionna Lashay Johnson whom she raised, Clarence D. Johnson, Jr. and Kha'nya Renne Aiken-Johnson; one sister, Michelle K. Johnson of Winston-Salem, NC; three brothers, SFC Ret. Clarence E. (Elizabeth) Johnson, Jr. of Stafford, VA, Quentin (Teretha) Uzzell of Goldsboro, NC, and Ronald Uzzell of Apex, NC; two devoted nieces whom she helped raise, Precious Johnson Gethers and Clarissa Rachelle Johnson; host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends; her companion, Kenneth Cook. Ms. Johnson departed this life Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 11am Monday Jan. 20, 2020 at Christ Kingdom Building Worship Center with Bishop Freddie Marshall, officiating . The family will receive friends from 10:30am to 11:00am at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net.
