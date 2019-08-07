May 3, 1924 - August 3, 2019 Mrs. Melba Ann Billings Johnson, 95, of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was born in Wilkes County on May 3, 1924, to James Hillary Billings and Martha Bowers Billings. Mrs. Johnson was retired from R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. She spent a lot of time doing house and yardwork, which she enjoyed greatly. When she was not doing work around the house, she enjoyed her books and word puzzles. Mrs. Johnson was a fan of all sports, but most importantly, college basketball. She loved her family, friends, and church family. Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Frank Woodrow Johnson; a sister, Lillie Billings Swain; and two brothers, Waldo J. Billings and Don Lawrence Billings. Surviving are her daughter, Terry Lane of Concord; two grandchildren, Stephanie Lane (Luke Radomski) and Christian Lane; a sister, Nina Sturdivant, many loving nieces and nephews; and her favorite son-in-law, Steve Lane. A graveside service will be conducted in her honor 1:00 PM Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM 12:30 PM Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Crisis Control Ministry, 200 E. 10th Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.Hayworth-Miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately