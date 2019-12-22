"Junior Johnson" Friday afternoon, Junior Johnson passed away peacefully with those he loved nearby. To the world, he was the 'Last American Hero,' but to us he was simply Dad. Our time with him barely overlapped with his racing career, but he gave us the last, and greatest, laps of his life. No amount of time, no matter how long, could have ever been enough to spend together. He never missed a night of telling us 'I love you' before bedtime, or how proud he was that we were becoming the people he'd raised us to be. He was a courageous man, a generous friend, a loving and dedicated husband, and the best father anyone could've asked for. He lives on through us, the many lives he touched, and in the sport to which he gave so much. We would like to thank everyone who has reached out or shared a kind story about our Dad, and we are deeply grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of support. It has been a comfort to us all during this difficult time. We love you Dad, Sissy and Robert
Johnson, Jr., Robert Glenn "Junior Johnson"
To plant a tree in memory of Johnson Jr. Robert Glenn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately