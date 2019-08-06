January 30, 1931 - August 4, 2019 Mrs. Josephine Sink Johnson, 88, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was born in Forsyth County on January 30, 1931 to Larry Sink and Effie Mae Doub Sink. Josephine lived her life around Psalm 118:17 which says, "I shall not die, but live, and declare the works of the Lord." Her life was a witness to this verse, and she lived this daily. She touched and affected everyone that she met. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Wheeler Johnson. Surviving are her son, Ronald Johnson; daughter, Mary Johnson; brother-in-law, Wayne Johnson; numerous extended family; and caregivers, Beverly, Sheila, Beth, Linda, Kay Ann, Sharon, Laura, and Sandra. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Reynolda Church, EPC with Rev. Alan Wright officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Reynolda Church, EPC, 2200 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
