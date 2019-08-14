October 18, 1929 - August 12, 2019 Gene William Johnson died peacefully on August 12, 2019 at Salemtowne Retirement Community in Winston-Salem, NC. He was born on October 18, 1929 in Forsyth County to Henry Wesley Johnson and Ella Mae Spaugh Johnson. Gene was a graduate of the NC State School of Engineering and the Harvard Business School, and served in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from Western Electric and Lucent Technologies after 32 years of service. During his retirement he enjoyed working as an independent engineer, overseeing the environmental engineering for many large development projects. As an active member of the Moravian Church, Gene served as a member of Messiah Moravian Church, a board member of the Salem Congregation, and as a benefactor of the Moravian Music Foundation. Gene tended many gardens during his life, nurturing a beautiful flower and vegetable garden at home, overseeing the grounds of Messiah Moravian Church, and providing leadership in the establishment of Wachovia Gardens in Old Salem. He enjoyed family outings to the Blue Ridge Mountains, delighted in the beauty of the flowering Rhododendrons and hiked to many overlooks. As a loving father Gene led by example to his three daughters. Gene was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Henry Wesley Johnson, and his sister, Mary Johnson Vance. He is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara Ortler Johnson, of 51 years; his daughters Caroline J. Girardeau (David) of Pittsboro, NC, Kristine E. Johnson (Nathan Hruska) of Asheville, NC, Erica S. Johnson (Daniel Davis) of Walpole, MA; four grandchildren Gabrielle and Julian Girardeau and Genevieve and Rosalie Davis; his nieces Martha Low (Keng) and Stephanie Johnson; nephews Brent Johnson (Darla), Andrew Vance (Shiho); cousin Carolyn Johnson; and grandnieces Melissa, Melanie, and Victoria. Family and friends are warmly invited to a wake from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16 at Salem Funeral Home at 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106 and a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17 at Hope Moravian Church at 2759 Hope Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27127 with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Messiah Moravian Church. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

