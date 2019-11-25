May 2, 1928 - November 23, 2019 Mrs. Eva Zell Miller Johnson, 91, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Wilkes Co. on May 2, 1928 the daughter of the late John McCoy Miller and Callie Bare Miller. Mrs. Johnson was a loving mother and good friend to all who knew her. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Calvin Johnson; two brothers; and four sisters. She is survived by a daughter, Joyce J. Wilson; a son, Robert L. Johnson, Sr.; five grandchildren, Paul Williams, Jr., Robert L. Johnson, Jr., Kristie Wilson, Lori Black (Jeremey) and Charlie Wilson; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Zula Severt. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall. A private graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday in Wilkes County. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately