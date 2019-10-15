Greensboro - Equilla Mae Johnson passed on Saturday, October 5, 2019. A Service of Memory will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in the chapel of Hooper Funeral Home with visitation at 11:30 am.
