January 30, 1927 - March 28, 2020 Winston-Salem-Dorothy ("Dot") Jones Johnson died peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her home at Arbor Acres Retirement Community. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Freddie and Gene, and one sister, Louise. She is survived by a niece, Yvonne Jones of Wilmington, NC. Dot was born in Winston Salem, but spent most of her childhood in South Carolina, at the age of 12 she moved to New York City. Initially, she worked as a housekeeper and later as a switchboard operator, working for many years with Decca Records, the Hotel Teresa in Harlem. She retired from the Housing Authority of New York State, where she worked in the Twin Towers. In New York, she was a member of Abyssinian Baptist Church. Dot moved back to Winston-Salem with her brother Gene in 1992. For more than twenty years she lived at Granville Place in West Salem, until moving to Arbor Acres in 2016. In 1993, following an invitation from the Rev. Jay Boyd, she attended worship at Green Street United Methodist Church. She experienced stares and whispers from white church members, but she continued to attend, eventually joined the church and then the choir. As the first African American member of the congregation, she was given the title "the Rosa Parks of Green Street." She served as Sunday school teacher, soloist, Lay Leader and as a delegate to the Western NC Annual Conference. In 1997, the congregation went through a major transition, whittling down to a handful of members. Along with other leaders in the church, Dot led the congregation to make deep connections with the community and grow in its diverse membership. Dot was a true New Yorker, fearless in the face of adversity and embracing of all people. She had a quick wit and a sharp tongue; her laugh could melt the hardest of hearts. Dot was fiercely independent, loved chocolate, peppermint candy, singing hymns and was a scholar of the KJV Bible. An online Celebration of Life is being planned for 7 pm on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held after the risk of coronavirus has passed in our area. Memorials in her memory can be s made through or sent to Green Street United Methodist Church 639 S. Green St. Winston Salem, NC 27101
