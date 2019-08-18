Dale Conrad Johnson, 69, of Caswell Beach, North Carolina, and previously of Packanack Lake in Wayne, New Jersey passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019. Dale was born September 26, 1949 in Harrisburg, PA to the late Frank and Evelyn Johnson. He graduated from Greensboro College in North Carolina with a bachelors of fine arts degree. He worked for over three decades in the office products industry before retiring in 2013 to Caswell Beach. Dale was an avid tennis and table tennis player as well as volunteer at Dosher Memorial Hospital in cardiac rehab. At the hospital, he would often drive the golf cart, assisting patients and visitors, talking to them and always making them feel comfortable. Dale was an outgoing, free spirit, who loved his life, family, and friends. He will be greatly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Shirley Johnson; son Ian Johnson and soon to be daughter-in-law, Kristin Patrician; sister Carol Trammell and husband Jim; brother Meade Johnson and wife Bonnie; mother-in-law Bernice Nunn; brother-in-law Dale Nunn and wife Terri; sister-in-law Janice Moore; nephews Kyle Johnson and Adam Nunn; nieces Salena Morgan, Deana Moore, Molly Nunn, Gay Johnson, Sheryl Schwendeler and Corrin Dickerson; fur baby Gizmo, and grand-pup Charlotte. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
