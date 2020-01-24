November 7, 1963 - January 20, 2020 Winston-Salem - Mr. Charles Howard Johnson, 56, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro, NC. He was born November 7, 1963 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, the son of Marlon and Betsy Johnson. He resided in Winston-Salem and worked for Bodenheimer Plumbing Services. Charles was of the Moravian faith, a graduate of R.J. Reynolds High School. He is survived by his loving companion of many years, Kay D. Rogers; his parents, a brother, Tim L. Johnson (Debra); two nephews; one great-nephew and a host of family and friends. A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 25, at 12:00 p.m. at Forsyth Memorial Park Cemetery, 3771 Yadkinville Road, Winston-Salem, NC. Pastor Charles A. Harmon III will officiate. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
