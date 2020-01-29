February 8, 1930 - January 24, 2020 GERMANTON Bettye K. Johnson, 89, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born February 8, 1930, in Stokes County, North Carolina, to the late Lester and Anna Slate Kiser. Bettye was a past president of the Germanton School Parent Teacher Association and, along with her husband, a longtime member of the United Methodist Church of Germanton. In addition to her parents, Bettye was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Peter W. "Buck" Johnson. She is survived by her children, Steve (Heidi), Mark (Heather), and Kristy Spencer (Steven); her brother, Monte (Anne); four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, with the Reverend Dr. Charles McGathy presiding. The family would like to thank the staff of Stokes County Nursing Home for their loving care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stokes County Nursing Home, 1570 Hwy 8 & 89, Danbury, NC 27016. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net Colonial Funeral Home 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC
