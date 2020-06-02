August 31, 1928 - May 30, 2020 Miss Betty Lou Johnson, 91, of Clemmons passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Betty was born August 31, 1928 in Forsyth County to Lester William Johnson and Venie Davis Johnson. She worked for 40 plus years as clerical staff for Nolan & Company Plumbing. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret J. West and husband David and Dorothy Ketner and husband Johnny, and brother, Fred Johnson and wife Mozelle. Betty is survived by her nephew, Allen West of East Bend; nieces, Cynthia Rhudy of Charlotte, Brenda Vogt of Mocksville, and Sylvia Russell and husband Lester Ray Russell of Lewisville and their son, Donald Ray Russell of Clemmons; and a host of great-nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery with Rev. Michael Flack officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Accordius Health of Clemmons, especially Monique Hicks, for her compassionate care of Betty during her time there. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
