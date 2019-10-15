September 23, 1922 - October 13, 2019 King, NC Beth Nance Johnson, 97, of King, NC, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Beth was born September 23, 1922 in Stokes County, NC to the late Roy and Sybil Bennett Nance. She is the widow of Manley Stanton Johnson. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Laws. Beth was the oldest member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. She was a loving wife and mother, she loved her Lord, her family, her neighbors and friends. She truly enjoyed listening to Rev. Charles Stanley, and she supported her church in every way she possibly could. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Kathy Johnson Hall and husband Robert, her son, Ricky S. Johnson and wife Lynn, and grandson, Keith Robert Hall and wife Amy, sister-in-law, Sheila Priddy and husband Dean, and special cousin Anne Gatewood. The family will receive friends and loved ones Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 3:30 PM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 3:30 PM with Rev. Randy Roberts and Rev. Sam Sorrells officiating. Interment will take place in the church cemetery. Friends and guests are welcome to visit the family at Ms. Johnson's residence. The family would like to express a special Thanks to Palliative Care at Forsyth Memorial Hospital and Trellis Supportive Care for all their loving care. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Beth Nance Johnson. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021
