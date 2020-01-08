Winston-Salem - Mr. Benjamin Johnson, 81, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Douthit Funeral Services.

Service information

Jan 11
Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
2400 Dellabrook Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Jan 11
Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
12:00PM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
2400 Dellabrook Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
