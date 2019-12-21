Johnson, Aubrey James "Sam" April 22, 1930 - December 19, 2019 King, NC Aubrey James Johnson, 89 of King, better known as Sam by all who knew him, crossed over to his heavenly home on December 19, 2019, surrounded by his family. Sam was born on April 22, 1930 in Surry County to Jackson Andrew and Lizzie Venable Johnson. He was a member of First Christian Church of King. Sam worked at FCX Farm Supply in King, and he retired from Stokes County Schools. Left to cherish his precious memories are his loving wife of sixty-nine years, Mozelle Rutledge Johnson, to whom he was the main caregiver and took great care of; his four children and their spouses, Wanda Wood, James O. Johnson (Karen), Elizabeth Ann Brown (Allan), Amy Sherrod (Don), all of King; five grandchildren and their spouses, Bradley Smith, Ellen Rakes (Chad), Samuel Brown (Katie), Dylan Johnson (Amber), and Sarah Brown (Christa); five great-grandchildren, Haley Smith, Bryce Hutchens, Laikyn Rakes, Adalyn Brown, and Jonah Aubrey Johnson; two sisters-in-law, Vernie Johnson and Frances Rutledge; many nieces and nephews, along with a multitude of friends. In addition to his parents, Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Johnson, and Robert Johnson, and three sisters, Stella Fletcher, Viola Anderson, and Myrtle Crump, as well as two dear sons-in-law, Terry Wood and Delmer Smith. The family will receive friends and loved ones, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at First Christian Church of King from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM, prior to the funeral service. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at First Christian Church of King, with Pastor Glenn Van Meter officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Aubrey James "Sam" Johnson. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd.
Sunday, December 22, 2019
First Christian Church
Funeral Service
Sunday, December 22, 2019
First Christian Church
Interment following funeral service
Sunday, December 22, 2019
First Christian Church Cemetery
