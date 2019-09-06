September 3, 2019 ELKIN - Mrs. Alice McCoin Johnson, 97, widow of Raymond Johnson, passed away Tuesday at her home at Parkwood Place after a brief illness. Mrs. Johnson was born in Elkin to Arch DeKalb and Emma Lou Collins McCoin. She graduated from Elkin High School, Valedictorian of her class in 1938. She was an active member of Elkin Valley Baptist Church where she served as Music Director, WMU Director, and taught Sunday School. She was employed by Spainhour's Department Store as a buyer for over thirty years and retired from D-Rex Pharmacy in 2019. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by one sister, Ruby Settle, and three brothers: Fred, Russell, and Ralph McCoin. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Morrison and husband, David, of Elkin; her son, Lanny Johnson and wife, Sandi, of Rossville, GA; four grandchildren: Scott Johnson and wife, Jennifer, of Signal Mountain, TN; Alice Tolin and husband, Jay, of Roxboro, NC; Sarah Morrison of Elkin; John Morrison and wife, Dori, of Gainesville, GA; and eight great-grandchildren: Emma, Luke, and Faye Johnson; James, David, and Kathryn Tolin; Jack and Caroline Morrison. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 P.M. in the sanctuary at Elkin Valley Baptist Church. Conducted by Dr. Johnny Blevins The family will receive friends following the service in the church. The family suggests that any memorials be made to the Morrison-Johnson Global Theological Initiative Fund, P.O. Box 1889 Attn: Financial Development Office, Wake Forest, NC 27588 or to the Lottie Moon Offering c/o Elkin Valley Baptist Church, 118 N. Elkin Dr., Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank the women who have cared for Mrs. Johnson over the past six months. Thank you Linda, Lola, Vickie, Janet, Billie, Tiffiny, Alicia, and Monica for everything you have done for her. Online condolences may be made at www.jkennedyfsl.com. John Kennedy, funeral director, is assisting the Johnson family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
