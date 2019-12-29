May 31, 1926 - December 26, 2019 Evelyn Louise Johns, 93, of Westfield, slipped peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Born on May 31, 1926, in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of William Chester and Lula Margaret Neiderhauser McDowell. Mrs. Johns spent her life caring for others in the community and for her large family. She was a beautiful example of love and grace and shared God's love through her daily life. Mrs. Johns dearly loved spending time with her family, gardening, especially vegetables, crocheting and baking. Left behind to cherish these memories and to continue her legacy, are one son, William Chester Close; three daughters, Betty Bass, Karen Knipple, Patricia Knipple; twenty-four grandchildren; forty-six great-grandchildren; and forty-three great-great grandchildren. Mrs. Johns was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Harry Clarence Johns; a daughter, Mary Margaret Campbell; two sisters, Marlene McDowell and infant girl McDowell; and two brothers, Gene McDowell and Glenn McDowell. The family will be holding a memorial service, tentatively, in early summer of 2020 at a location yet to be decided upon and are grateful for the continued prayers and kindness. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Johns family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Johns, Evelyn Louise
To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Johns as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately