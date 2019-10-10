October 30, 1925 - October 7, 2019 Sylvia "Sis" Spainhour Jester, with Teresa by her side, continued on with her journey with our Lord throughout eternity on Monday, October 7, 2019 in Winston-Salem at Trellis Supportive Care. She was born October 30, 1925 in Forsyth County to the late Albert (A.V.) Vestal Spainhour and Mattie Gunter Spainhour. Sis was a long time member of Forest Hill Baptist Church and also a member of "The Ladies Two" Sunday school class and "The Forest Hill Friends." She loved traveling, shopping, finding 4-leaf clovers, music, puzzles, all animals and laughter. Sis worked at Western Electric, Carolina Medical Electronics, and part-time at Brendles, Roses and Tultex. Also preceding her in death were her four brothers: A. Hobson, Walter J., Donald (Cotton) and John H.; sister-in-law Joyce Long Spainhour; a very special niece, Linda Spainhour Szabo and daughter Cindy. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Arvil B. Jester of 69 years, treasured daughter Teresa Jester Spaugh and husband Samuel (Sammy) Spaugh; two grandsons: Tyler Samuel Spaugh and girlfriend Dominique Murphy and Devin Odell Spaugh and fiancé Taylor Edwards; cherished great-granddaughter Olivia Spaugh; sisters-in-law Beulah (Boots) Spainhour and Hazel Spainhour Rierson; special niece Kathy Spainhour Joyce; along wither numerous nieces and nephews; special godson Scott Rollins of Florida and her neighbors and extended family, the Jesters. Sissy sure did add her sparkle to the Spainhour family and her world while she was here. A visitation will be held from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m. prior to funeral services on Friday, October 11th at 11:30 a.m. at Salem Funeral Home Reynolda Chapel with nephew Thomas Spainhour officiating. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The family would like to especially thank the exceptional caregivers Bunnie Manning (for over five years) and Roxie Hassler (for three years). Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
