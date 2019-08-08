November 11, 1932 - August 5, 2019 Mr. James W. Jester, 86, of Winston-Salem, passed away on August 5, 2019 at Summerstone Health and Rehab in Kernersville, NC. He was born on November 11, 1932 to the late James Arthur and Mae Grose Jester in Yadkin County. He retired from the Pepsi-Cola company after 40 years of dedicated service and then opened Old Town Car Mart where he enjoyed buying and selling cars in his retirement. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters Lucille Dancy and Mary Jester. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Shirley Higgins Jester, two daughters, Linda Sue Jester of King and Cynthia Jester Walker and husband Mike of Pfafftown, a son, Walter Gwyn Jester and wife Buffy of Lexington, three grandchildren, Matthew Jester, Anthony Jester and Andrea Jester, and two great-grandchildren, Anna Jester and Katelyn Jester. Funeral services for Mr. Jester will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Huff Funeral Home with Pastor Will Hamric officiating. Burial will follow in Richmond Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Huff Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Jester family. Online condolences may be made at www.hufffuneralhome.com. Huff Funeral Home 212 E. Main St, East Bend

