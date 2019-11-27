Winston-Salem - Dulce Guadaloupe Jester, 70, was born Oct. 11, 1949 and passed away Nov. 18, 2019. A celebration of life will be held on Dec. 1, 2019 at 3pm at Jasper and Fern; located at 469 W. End Blvd, W-S. Rev. Abby Catoe will be officiating.
