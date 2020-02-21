October 13, 1940 - February 18, 2020 Mr. Lonnie Wilburt Jessup, 79, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Woltz Hospice Home. He was born October 13, 1940 in Surry County to the late Adam Reid Jessup and Martha Lee Anderson Jessup. Mr. Jessup proudly served his country in the United States Navy, where he achieved the rank of Petty Officer 2nd Class. He then attended Grantham School of Electronics in Washington, D.C. He went on to work for WXII as the Broadcast Engineer for 18 years, R.J. Reynolds as an Electronic Technician, and then retiring from US Airways as an Avionics Technologist. Mr. Jessup was a member of Whitaker's Chapel United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jessup was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Paul and Treva Holland; aunt and uncle (by marriage), Wade and Opal Denny; and four siblings: Wayne, Clarence, Lucy, and Boyd. He is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years and long-time caregiver, Judy Holland Jessup. He was a loving father to two daughters, Shannon Barber of Pilot Mountain and Amanda Jessup and husband, David Fulwood of Ocean Isle Beach, NC. He is also survived by two grandchildren whom he absolutely adored, Kendall Elizabeth Barber and William Andrew Barber both of Pilot Mountain; four brothers: Kenneth (Brenda) of Clemmons, Junior (Leota), Lester (Shirley), and Beuford Jessup all of Mount Airy; one sister, Kathleen Frye of Mount Airy; and also, numerous extended family. A private graveside service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or Whitaker's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Spencer Flinchum, 654 Whitaker Chapel Road, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)

