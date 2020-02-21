October 13, 1940 - February 18, 2020 Mr. Lonnie Wilburt Jessup, 79, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Woltz Hospice Home. He was born October 13, 1940 in Surry County to the late Adam Reid Jessup and Martha Lee Anderson Jessup. Mr. Jessup proudly served his country in the United States Navy, where he achieved the rank of Petty Officer 2nd Class. He then attended Grantham School of Electronics in Washington, D.C. He went on to work for WXII as the Broadcast Engineer for 18 years, R.J. Reynolds as an Electronic Technician, and then retiring from US Airways as an Avionics Technologist. Mr. Jessup was a member of Whitaker's Chapel United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jessup was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Paul and Treva Holland; aunt and uncle (by marriage), Wade and Opal Denny; and four siblings: Wayne, Clarence, Lucy, and Boyd. He is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years and long-time caregiver, Judy Holland Jessup. He was a loving father to two daughters, Shannon Barber of Pilot Mountain and Amanda Jessup and husband, David Fulwood of Ocean Isle Beach, NC. He is also survived by two grandchildren whom he absolutely adored, Kendall Elizabeth Barber and William Andrew Barber both of Pilot Mountain; four brothers: Kenneth (Brenda) of Clemmons, Junior (Leota), Lester (Shirley), and Beuford Jessup all of Mount Airy; one sister, Kathleen Frye of Mount Airy; and also, numerous extended family. A private graveside service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or Whitaker's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Spencer Flinchum, 654 Whitaker Chapel Road, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
Most Popular
-
Name of new downtown bar stirs social media
-
Life sentence for killing and dismemberment of Winston-Salem couple. Chaos erupted during first-degree murder plea.
-
50,000 people follow a racially insensitive Facebook page with fake N.C. 'news.' Admins give perplexing responses, possibly in Russian.
-
Police arrest two men in connection with incident in which a driver of stolen Mercedes crashes into police car; one officer is injured
-
Closed nursing home site in Winston-Salem sold to Mebane group
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately